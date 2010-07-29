Wake Forest News

HEADLINES
Kristen M. Beavers
Assistant Professor, Department of Health and Exercise Science
Beavers studies how nutrition and exercise influence weight loss and health outcomes in older adults.
Andy Chan
Vice President, Innovation & Career Development
Chan inspires the innovation in higher ed career development that helps students develop the mindset needed for a lifetime of employability.
Christina Marsh Dalton
Associate Professor of Economics & Adjunct Appointment, Public Health Sciences, Wake Forest School of Medicine
Dalton’s research focuses on health economics, health care markets, public and private insurance, and the economics of public health policy.
John Dinan
Professor of Politics and International Affairs
Dinan studies federal and state policy-making and constitutional developments.
Mercy Eyadiel
Associate Vice President, Career Development & Corporate Engagement
Eyadiel’s mission is to help students discover their values and provide ways for them to translate their interests into a rewarding career.
Katy Harriger
Professor of Political Science
Harriger is an expert on political participation and voting among college-age people. She is also an expert on federal special prosecutors.
Christian Miller
A. C. Reid Professor of Philosophy
Miller is an expert on the study of character and ethics.
Paúl Pauca
Professor of Computer Science
Pauca has combined his professional research and personal passion to improve the lives of people all over the world.
Peter Siavelis
Professor of Political Science & Director of the Latin American and Latino Studies Program
Siavelis' research currently focuses on electoral politics in Latin America, specifically candidate selection.
Barry Trachtenberg
Rubin Presidential Chair of Jewish History and Director of Jewish Studies Program
Trachtenberg can comment on the Holocaust and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as a range of issues facing Jews around the world.
