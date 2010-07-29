Wake Forest News

Kristen M. Beavers Assistant Professor, Department of Health and Exercise Science Beavers studies how nutrition and exercise influence weight loss and health outcomes in older adults.

Andy Chan Vice President, Innovation & Career Development Chan inspires the innovation in higher ed career development that helps students develop the mindset needed for a lifetime of employability.

Christina Marsh Dalton Associate Professor of Economics & Adjunct Appointment, Public Health Sciences, Wake Forest School of Medicine Dalton’s research focuses on health economics, health care markets, public and private insurance, and the economics of public health policy.

John Dinan Professor of Politics and International Affairs Dinan studies federal and state policy-making and constitutional developments.

Mercy Eyadiel Associate Vice President, Career Development & Corporate Engagement Eyadiel’s mission is to help students discover their values and provide ways for them to translate their interests into a rewarding career.

Katy Harriger Professor of Political Science Harriger is an expert on political participation and voting among college-age people. She is also an expert on federal special prosecutors.

Christian Miller A. C. Reid Professor of Philosophy Miller is an expert on the study of character and ethics.

Paúl Pauca Professor of Computer Science Pauca has combined his professional research and personal passion to improve the lives of people all over the world.

Peter Siavelis Professor of Political Science & Director of the Latin American and Latino Studies Program Siavelis' research currently focuses on electoral politics in Latin America, specifically candidate selection.