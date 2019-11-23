2019 Turkeypalooza video highlights

Beginning Nov. 17, Wake Forest volunteers will prepare about 350 traditional Thanksgiving meals in Campus Kitchen and deliver them to food-insecure Winston-Salem residents during Turkeypalooza.

Dinners of turkey, green beans, vegetable stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes, homemade cranberry sauce and pumpkin cookies will be delivered Nov. 19-25. The bulk of the green beans and sweet potatoes being used are from the Wake Forest Campus Garden. The turkeys were purchased at a local farm outside of Winston-Salem.

Turkeypalooza is an annual event sponsored by Campus Kitchen that began in 2006.

Read more about Turkeypalooza here.